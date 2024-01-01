Menu
GS-L AWD| Heated Seats, Heated steering, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Comfort Access, Push Start, Rear Cross traffic, Amazing Service Records, Clean Title!

2016 Mazda CX-3

80,021 KM

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD GS-L| Leather/Sunroof/Remt Start/0 Accidents!

2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD GS-L| Leather/Sunroof/Remt Start/0 Accidents!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,021KM
VIN JM1DKBC77G0109047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 109047
  • Mileage 80,021 KM

Vehicle Description

GS-L AWD| Heated Seats, Heated steering, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Comfort Access, Push Start, Rear Cross traffic, Amazing Service Records, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-1248

(click to show)

204-669-1248

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2016 Mazda CX-3