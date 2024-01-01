$21,991+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
AWD GS-L| Leather/Sunroof/Remt Start/0 Accidents!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Used
80,021KM
VIN JM1DKBC77G0109047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 109047
- Mileage 80,021 KM
Vehicle Description
GS-L AWD| Heated Seats, Heated steering, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Comfort Access, Push Start, Rear Cross traffic, Amazing Service Records, Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Console
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
2016 Mazda CX-3