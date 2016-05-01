2016 Mazda CX-5

$24,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 9 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10406736

10406736 Stock #: 855626

855626 VIN: JM3KE4BY0G0855626

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 855626

Mileage 100,921 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.