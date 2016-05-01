Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

100,921 KM

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2016.5 AWD Rear Cam NAVIGATION Heated Seats!

2016.5 AWD Rear Cam NAVIGATION Heated Seats!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

100,921KM
Used
  • Stock #: 855626
  • VIN: JM3KE4BY0G0855626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

AWD, Tech Pkg, Rear Camera, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Clean Title,. NO Accidents! Cruise, Push Start,

We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
Original Owner's manual
2 sets of Keys
Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

"A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!"

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

