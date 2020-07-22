Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

68,064 KM

$21,825

+ tax & licensing
$21,825

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | Heated Seats

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | Heated Seats

  2. 5371865
  Listing ID: 5371865
  Stock #: F33DZG
  VIN: JM3KE4CY8G0630577
$21,825

+ taxes & licensing

68,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade
All Wheel Drive
Navigation
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats


All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

