Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

92,814 KM

Details Description Features

$17,960

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,960

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD *Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD *Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5724531
  2. 5724531
Contact Seller

$17,960

+ taxes & licensing

92,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5724531
  • Stock #: F3JY6E
  • VIN: JM3KE4BY3G0823804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this well maintained beautiful all wheel drive Mazda CX-5 SUV GX package!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 34,000 KM
$29,750 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 49,589 KM
$29,750 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 46,411 KM
$29,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory