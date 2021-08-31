2016 Mazda CX-5

Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P225/55R19 AS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and reclining front passenger seat w/manual height adjustment,
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
PACKAGE AB00 W/TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Technology Package, Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Smart City Brake Support (SCBS), Smart Brake Support (SBS), SiriusXM Satellite Radio, free 6 month subscription, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), High B...
