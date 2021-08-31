Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

123,597 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT Tech Package | Remote Start

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT Tech Package | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,597KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7950401
  • Stock #: F4AURX
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY6G0673801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.624 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
GVWR: 2,058 kgs (4,537 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P225/55R19 AS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and reclining front passenger seat w/manual height adjustment,
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Front
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
PACKAGE AB00 W/TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Technology Package, Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Smart City Brake Support (SCBS), Smart Brake Support (SBS), SiriusXM Satellite Radio, free 6 month subscription, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), High B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

