2016 Mazda CX-5

Listing ID: 7950401

7950401 Stock #: F4AURX

F4AURX VIN: JM3KE4DY6G0673801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 123,597 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 58 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.624 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GVWR: 2,058 kgs (4,537 lbs) Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tires: P225/55R19 AS Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 19" Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and reclining front passenger seat w/manual height adjustment, Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Front Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System PACKAGE AB00 W/TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Technology Package, Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Smart City Brake Support (SCBS), Smart Brake Support (SBS), SiriusXM Satellite Radio, free 6 month subscription, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), High B...

