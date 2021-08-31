Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

149,258 KM

Details Description Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS, POWER SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS, POWER SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

149,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8011788
  • Stock #: 273330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,258 KM

Vehicle Description

* All Wheel Drive. * Push to Start. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Blind Spot Monitor. * Heated Front Seats * Cloth Seats. * Power Driver Seat. * Climate Control * Multi-function Steering Wheel * Bluetooth. * AM / FM Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Rain Sensing Wipers.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2015 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 95,417 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Audi A5 Technik
 75,952 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic typ...
 49,307 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory