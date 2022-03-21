Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

70,725 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD GT Navi, Leather, Sunroof, NO ACCIDENTS!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD GT Navi, Leather, Sunroof, NO ACCIDENTS!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 8712251
  2. 8712251
  3. 8712251
  4. 8712251
  5. 8712251
  6. 8712251
  7. 8712251
  8. 8712251
  9. 8712251
  10. 8712251
  11. 8712251
  12. 8712251
  13. 8712251
  14. 8712251
  15. 8712251
  16. 8712251
  17. 8712251
  18. 8712251
  19. 8712251
  20. 8712251
  21. 8712251
  22. 8712251
  23. 8712251
  24. 8712251
  25. 8712251
  26. 8712251
  27. 8712251
  28. 8712251
Contact Seller

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

70,725KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8712251
  • Stock #: 833532
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY6G0833532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 833532
  • Mileage 70,725 KM

Vehicle Description

GT, AWD, Navigation, SUNROOF, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Cam, Push Start, Power lift gate, NO ACCIDENTS!, LANE depart, blind spot, mint! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarProof Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to serperate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 70,725 KM
$28,991 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 89,988 KM
$24,991 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 43,939 KM
$30,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory