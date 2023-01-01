Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

62,955 KM

Details Description Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS Navi Sunroof Heat Seat REMOTE START w/ Wtr Tire

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS Navi Sunroof Heat Seat REMOTE START w/ Wtr Tire

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

62,955KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9702394
  • Stock #: 850906
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY5G0850906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 850906
  • Mileage 62,955 KM

Vehicle Description

GS Tech Pkg, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Blind Spot, Push Start, 2nd Set Winter Tires/Rims, REMOTE STARTER, NO ACCIDENTS!

We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
Original Owner's manual
2 sets of Keys
Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

"A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!"

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

