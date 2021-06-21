2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$16,997 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 7 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7528708

7528708 Stock #: 25103

25103 VIN: 3MZBM1U76GM293580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,765 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.