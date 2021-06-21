Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

22,765 KM

Details Description Features

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX* Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/ONLY 22,765 kms

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX* Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/ONLY 22,765 kms

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

22,765KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7528708
  • Stock #: 25103
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U76GM293580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,765 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ONLY 22,765 kms, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION EFFICIENT and FUNCTIONAL! Come and see this ''CLEAN'' 2016 Mazda 3 GX! Nicely equipped with features such as REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2016 Nissan Versa SV...
 34,061 KM
$12,997 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 13,086 KM
$43,592 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 39,509 KM
$47,593 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory