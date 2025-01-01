Menu
Local Trade! - Navi - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Red Seats - Automatic Climate - And more! Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

75,835 KM

Details Description Features

$23,982

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 AMG Sport Package | Red Leather | Premium Package

12679659

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 AMG Sport Package | Red Leather | Premium Package

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$23,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,835KM
VIN 55SWF4KB2GU157604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
- Navi
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth
- Heated Seats
- Sunroof
- Red Seats
- Automatic Climate
- And more!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir

Mechanical

Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Additional Features

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power lumbar support
armrest w/storage compartment and seatbelt height adjustment

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class