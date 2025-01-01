$23,982+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 AMG Sport Package | Red Leather | Premium Package
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$23,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,835 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
- Navi
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth
- Heated Seats
- Sunroof
- Red Seats
- Automatic Climate
- And more!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
