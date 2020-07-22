Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

64,297 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,297KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5656896
  • Stock #: T20182A
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB1GU154757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,297 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PERIMETER ALARM
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
3.07 Axle Ratio
Front license plate bracket
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
8 speakers
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
150 amp alternator
Knee Air Bag
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Premium Synthetic Seats
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Blind Spot Monitor
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Analog Display
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
66 L Fuel Tank
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Audio Theft Deterrent
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
BabySmart Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Collision prevention assist
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment and seatbelt height adjustment
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support

