2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Tires - Front Performance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
BabySmart Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Collision prevention assist
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment and seatbelt height adjustment
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
