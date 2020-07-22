2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Window grid antenna Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Chrome bodyside mouldings Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PERIMETER ALARM Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box 3.07 Axle Ratio Front license plate bracket Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder 8 speakers Leatherette Door Trim Insert 150 amp alternator Knee Air Bag Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Premium Synthetic Seats Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Blind Spot Monitor Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Wheels w/Silver Accents Analog Display Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 66 L Fuel Tank Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Audio Theft Deterrent Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners BabySmart Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Collision prevention assist 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment and seatbelt height adjustment Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support

