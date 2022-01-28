$32,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC AWD - Low K Turbo, Local Car !!
47,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8164111
- Stock #: SCV6540
- VIN: 55SWF4KB2GU136512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mercedes C300 4Matic comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and custom fitted all-weather mats. ONLY 47,000 KMs and now on sale for just $32,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
