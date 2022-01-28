Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

47,000 KM

Details Description

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC AWD - Low K Turbo, Local Car !!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC AWD - Low K Turbo, Local Car !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 8164111
  2. 8164111
  3. 8164111
  4. 8164111
  5. 8164111
  6. 8164111
  7. 8164111
  8. 8164111
  9. 8164111
  10. 8164111
  11. 8164111
  12. 8164111
  13. 8164111
  14. 8164111
  15. 8164111
  16. 8164111
  17. 8164111
  18. 8164111
  19. 8164111
  20. 8164111
  21. 8164111
  22. 8164111
  23. 8164111
  24. 8164111
  25. 8164111
  26. 8164111
  27. 8164111
  28. 8164111
  29. 8164111
  30. 8164111
  31. 8164111
  32. 8164111
  33. 8164111
  34. 8164111
  35. 8164111
Contact Seller

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8164111
  • Stock #: SCV6540
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB2GU136512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 4MATIC AWD TURBO! *** LOW MILEAGE LUXURY SPORT SEDAN!! *** LOCAL CAR, ONLY 47,000 KMS !!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Mercedes C300 4Matic comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and custom fitted all-weather mats. ONLY 47,000 KMs and now on sale for just $32,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 80,000 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 47,000 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sporty...
 55,000 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory