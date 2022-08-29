2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$26,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 5 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9034768

9034768 Stock #: 22366

22366 VIN: WDDSJ4GBXGN367768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Calcite White]

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22366

Mileage 118,599 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.