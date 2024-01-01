$21,992+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 | Compact Luxury
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$21,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5E3C6
- Mileage 79,040 KM
Vehicle Description
What a sharp looking compact SUV! With low km for a 2016 and the 4Matic is great for all season driving!
Features include:
* Heated Front Power Seats with Memory
* All Wheel Drive
* Hill Descent Control
* Dynamic Select
* Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
* AM-FM CD
Note: While there is a Navi button within the control panel, that requires activation at a Mercedes dealership and is not included with the price of the vehicle.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video while we intake this trade.
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
