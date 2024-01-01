Menu
What a sharp looking compact SUV! With low km for a 2016 and the 4Matic is great for all season driving! Features include: * Heated Front Power Seats with Memory * All Wheel Drive * Hill Descent Control * Dynamic Select * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel * AM-FM CD Note: While there is a Navi button within the control panel, that requires activation at a Mercedes dealership and is not included with the price of the vehicle. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video while we intake this trade. Dealer Permit #0112

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

79,040 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 | Compact Luxury

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 | Compact Luxury

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$21,992

+ taxes & licensing

79,040KM
Used
VIN WDCTG4GB8GJ274388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5E3C6
  • Mileage 79,040 KM

Vehicle Description

What a sharp looking compact SUV! With low km for a 2016 and the 4Matic is great for all season driving!
Features include:

* Heated Front Power Seats with Memory
* All Wheel Drive
* Hill Descent Control
* Dynamic Select
* Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
* AM-FM CD

Note: While there is a Navi button within the control panel, that requires activation at a Mercedes dealership and is not included with the price of the vehicle.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video while we intake this trade.



Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.60 Axle Ratio
56 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection
GVWR: 1,990 kgs (4,387 lbs)
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
485.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

