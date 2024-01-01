Menu
Look at this 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz GLA has the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 Twin 5-Spoke Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program, Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

110,165 KM

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
110,165KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDCTG4GB1GJ190090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R2300A
  • Mileage 110,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz GLA has the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program, Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

