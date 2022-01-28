Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

51,000 KM

Details Description

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 - Nav, Panoramic Roof, Upgraded Wheels !!

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 - Nav, Panoramic Roof, Upgraded Wheels !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8233203
  Stock #: SCV6692
  VIN: WDCTG4GB6GJ254947

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Jupiter Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TOTALLY CLAIMS FREE LOCAL CARFAX HISTORY! *** LOW LOW KM GLA 250 AWD! ONLY 51,000km! *** NAVIGATION + PANORAMIC SUNROOF + UPGRADED WHEELS!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Jupiter Red Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit all weather mats. Yes, ONLY 51,000 KMs! Priced to sell at just $29,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (833) 290-8768 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

