2016 MINI Cooper

$19,974 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 1 2 2 K M Used

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8958850

Stock #: F4P841

VIN: WMWXP5C54G3B14588

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour British Racing Green Metallic

Interior Colour Carbon Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F4P841

Mileage 45,122 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Floor mats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sport Leather Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Leatherette Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black fender flares Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Satellite radio pre-wire Audio Theft Deterrent Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Compatible Remote CD, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Mechanical Front-wheel drive 3.42 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 44 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Additional Features Anti-Starter Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

