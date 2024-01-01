$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi RVR
SE Limited Edition
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
130,299KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW5GZ613128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Diamond White Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24243A
- Mileage 130,299 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2016 Mitsubishi RVR