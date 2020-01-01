Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

95,163 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi RVR

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,163KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6266106
  • Stock #: 8631
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW0GZ608631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8631
  • Mileage 95,163 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MITSUBISHI RVR SE: HEATED SEATS, PANORAMA ROOF, 4WD

BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PANORAMA ROOF, 4WD, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, RF SIDE AIRBAG, 5 PASSENGER, FOG LIGHTS, RR SIDE AIRBAG, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS GO, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, LR SIDE AIRBAG, SPOILER, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, TELESCOPE, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Equalizer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60 L Fuel Tank
6.466 Axle Ratio
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding, reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: ECO mode indicator and paddle shifters
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2010 Chevrolet Aveo LT
 136,975 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 192,681 KM
$4,888 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Equin...
 189,781 KM
$5,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory