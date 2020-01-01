+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
+ taxes & licensing
2016 MITSUBISHI RVR SE: HEATED SEATS, PANORAMA ROOF, 4WD
BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PANORAMA ROOF, 4WD, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, RF SIDE AIRBAG, 5 PASSENGER, FOG LIGHTS, RR SIDE AIRBAG, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS GO, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, LR SIDE AIRBAG, SPOILER, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, TELESCOPE, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3