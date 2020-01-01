2016 Mitsubishi RVR

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Equalizer Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Tires: P225/55R18 AS Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Wheels: 18" Alloy Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 60 L Fuel Tank 6.466 Axle Ratio Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding, reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat 530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs) Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: ECO mode indicator and paddle shifters Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material

