2016 Nissan 370Z

Sport Touring *No Accidents, Always Owned In MB!*

2016 Nissan 370Z

Sport Touring *No Accidents, Always Owned In MB!*

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,923KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4888716
  • Stock #: 16N310375
  • VIN: JN1AZ4FH5GM910375
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*Be summer ready with this stunning 370Z Convertible! Fire up the 3.7L V6 and hear 332HP sing through dual exhaust pipes!* We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Shop from home with ease - view our entire current inventory, live chat with our sales team, view current promotions, operating hours and much more at www.winnipegkia.com. Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

