$17,497

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Tech

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  • 35,690KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5254640
  • Stock #: F3821G
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GN336333
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory