2016 Nissan Altima

118,694 KM

Details Description Features

$17,899

+ tax & licensing
$17,899

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2016 Nissan Altima

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 S NAV | ROOF | CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 S NAV | ROOF | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$17,899

+ taxes & licensing

118,694KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8272158
  • Stock #: F4DV7U
  • VIN: 1N4AL3APXGN318655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV NAV | ROOF | CLEAN CARFAX | 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD Glacier White

Power MoonRoof, Navigation, Dual Zone AC w Auto Temp Control, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Sensors, Heated Power Seats, CLEAN CARFAX, CVT, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Nissan Connect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Occupant sensing airbag, Package NV00 w/Moonroof/Navigation Package, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Moonroof w/Tilt Feature, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/6-Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to report satisfaction with Altima's big space, big V6 power, easy-to-use features, smooth performance, and good ride quality. The Bose stereo system is a feature-content favourite, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
4.83 Axle Ratio
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors
Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Automatic Transmission
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

