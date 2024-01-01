2016 Nissan Frontier

Menu
4WD | Nav | Leather | Heated seats | Sunroof Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

VIN 1N6AD0EV7GN761986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,557 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | Nav | Leather | Heated seats | Sunroof
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt steering column
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Reclining Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manual driver seat w/lumbar
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Convenience

Remote keyless entry w/illuminated entry

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver memory
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio
Radio: NissanConnect 1CD/AM/FM/MP3/WMA/Navigation -inc: Bluetooth/aux/USB
5.8" colour touch-screen display
NissanConnect apps
Rockford Fosgate powered audio system
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
SiriusXM TravelLink
8 speaker and 2 subwoofer units

