Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Frontier

92,286 KM

Details Description Features

$27,955

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,955

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Frontier

2016 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X Crew Cab | 4WD | 4.0L V6

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X Crew Cab | 4WD | 4.0L V6

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$27,955

+ taxes & licensing

92,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5928327
  • Stock #: F3MWEU
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV4GN902500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUNSET ORANGE
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MWEU
  • Mileage 92,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax History
Crew Cab
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Leather Seats
Navigation
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Dual Climate Control
Available SiriusXM Radio

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Machine-Finish Alloy -inc: off-road design
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire
Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio
Radio: NissanConnect 1CD/AM/FM/MP3/WMA/Navigation -inc: Bluetooth/aux/USB
5.8" colour touch-screen display
NissanConnect apps
Rockford Fosgate powered audio system
streaming audio via Bluetooth
hands

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Kia Forte LX Bl...
 61,500 KM
$14,555 + tax & lic
2011 Buick LaCrosse ...
 101,628 KM
$12,777 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax ...
 78,000 KM
$18,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory