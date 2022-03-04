$CALL+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2016 Nissan Frontier
2016 Nissan Frontier
SL 4.0L V6 - Nav, Heated Lthr, Sunroof, Only 43k !!
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
43,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8580797
- Stock #: GT7265
- VIN: 1N6AD0FVXGN771183
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GT7265
- Mileage 43,000 KM
This Nissan Frontier SL comes with all original Books & Manuals, Three Sets of Keys & Fobs, and custom fitted all-weather rubber Frontier mats. Yes only 43,000 kilometers!! Financing and extended warranties available on request.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Considering purchasing a camper trailer as well? Reduce your payments by up to $100/mo with a combination package, mix & match any truck and any trailer! To view our complete inventory of new & used RV's and campers click here: RVs and Camper Trailers
In addition to this used 2016 Nissan Frontier please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5