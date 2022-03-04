Menu
2016 Nissan Frontier

43,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2016 Nissan Frontier

2016 Nissan Frontier

SL 4.0L V6 - Nav, Heated Lthr, Sunroof, Only 43k !!

2016 Nissan Frontier

SL 4.0L V6 - Nav, Heated Lthr, Sunroof, Only 43k !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8580797
  • Stock #: GT7265
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FVXGN771183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7265
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** WHAT... A.... BEAUTY!!! *** LOCALLY TRADED, ONLY 43,000 KILOMETERS!! *** TOP OF THE LINE SL: SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER & NAVIGATION!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for more details, or stay tuned - they'll be coming soon!

This Nissan Frontier SL comes with all original Books & Manuals, Three Sets of Keys & Fobs, and custom fitted all-weather rubber Frontier mats. Yes only 43,000 kilometers!! Financing and extended warranties available on request.


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Considering purchasing a camper trailer as well? Reduce your payments by up to $100/mo with a combination package, mix & match any truck and any trailer! To view our complete inventory of new & used RV's and campers click here: RVs and Camper Trailers

In addition to this used 2016 Nissan Frontier please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used

