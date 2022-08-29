Menu
2016 Nissan Frontier

77,000 KM

$26,700

+ tax & licensing
$26,700

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

2016 Nissan Frontier

2016 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X EXTENDED CAB*NO ACCIDENT*ONE OWNER*LOCAL TRADE*

2016 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X EXTENDED CAB*NO ACCIDENT*ONE OWNER*LOCAL TRADE*

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$26,700

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9144826
  • Stock #: CCI002410
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CW5GN771010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2016 NISSAN FRONTIER SV with only 77xxxkm with features. This midsize pickup truck really easy to drive. The Frontier genuinely feels small. Its easy to maneuver and easy to see out of, with a low beltline. The 4.0-liter V6 is an ancient lump, as is the five-speed automatic, but the powertrain is smooth and composed most of the time.

Pronounced Features:

_ 5 passenger

_ Navigation/GPS

_ Backup Camera

_ Bluetooth

_ Steering Mounted Controls

_ Remote Starter

Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/

Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Citicar Canada

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

