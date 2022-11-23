2016 Nissan Frontier

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9407143

9407143 Stock #: F4W1HY

F4W1HY VIN: 1N6BD0CT6GN734008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4W1HY

Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear-wheel drive 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.692 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,132 kgs (4,700 lbs) Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder 414.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Reclining front bucket seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Fixed Rear Windows Manual 1st Row Windows Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 50-50 Folding Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: 1CD/AM/FM/MP3/WMA Playback w/4 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth/aux Exterior tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Fixed rear window Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Reverse Opening Rear Doors Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: P235/75R15 BSW -inc: full size conventional spare tire (non-matching) Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.