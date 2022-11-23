$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2016 Nissan Frontier
2016 Nissan Frontier
S
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
47,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9407143
- Stock #: F4W1HY
- VIN: 1N6BD0CT6GN734008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4W1HY
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.692 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,132 kgs (4,700 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder
414.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Reclining front bucket seats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Manual 1st Row Windows
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
50-50 Folding Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: 1CD/AM/FM/MP3/WMA Playback w/4 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth/aux
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: P235/75R15 BSW -inc: full size conventional spare tire (non-matching)
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2