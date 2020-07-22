Menu
2016 Nissan Juke

61,611 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SL AWD | Local Trade | LEATHER

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

61,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5524161
  • Stock #: F39AWD
  • VIN: JN8AF5MVXGT652241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,611 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

4-way manual passenger seat
Push Button Ignition
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Bluetooth hands free phone system
Heated Leather Front Seats
NissanConnect with Mobile Apps
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
Hands-free text messaging assistant
USB connection port
Cruise control with illuminated steering wheel -mounted controls
Drive computer with outside temperature display
12-volt DC power outlet
6-way manual drivers seat
Navigation system with 5.8" colour touch-screen monitor
Voice recognition for audio and navigation
Rockford Fosgate ecpPUNCH audio system with 8" subwoofer and amplifier
AM/FM/CD audio system with 5" colour display
6 upgraded speakers

