2016 Nissan Leaf

30,000 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2016 Nissan Leaf

2016 Nissan Leaf

Fully Electric/Low Kms/Nav/Camera/Bluetooth

2016 Nissan Leaf

Fully Electric/Low Kms/Nav/Camera/Bluetooth

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8006583
  Stock #: 5151
  VIN: 1N4BZ0CPXGC309738

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Super Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 5151
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 30,000 Km, Fully Electric, Hatchback, Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation, Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, Alloys, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

