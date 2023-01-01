Menu
2016 Nissan Micra

171,323 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

171,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP6GL254796

  • Exterior Colour Black[Super Black]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23451A
  • Mileage 171,323 KM

