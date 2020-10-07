2016 Nissan Micra

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Exterior Steel Wheels Convenience Floor mats Additional Features Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.