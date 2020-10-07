Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Micra

20,244 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

SV No Accident | 1 Owner | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

SV No Accident | 1 Owner | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 5901357
  2. 5901357
  3. 5901357
  4. 5901357
  5. 5901357
  6. 5901357
  7. 5901357
  8. 5901357
  9. 5901357
  10. 5901357
  11. 5901357
  12. 5901357
  13. 5901357
  14. 5901357
  15. 5901357
  16. 5901357
  17. 5901357
  18. 5901357
  19. 5901357
  20. 5901357
  21. 5901357
  22. 5901357
  23. 5901357
  24. 5901357
  25. 5901357
  26. 5901357
  27. 5901357
Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

20,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5901357
  • Stock #: F3KA2A
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP5GL253056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KA2A
  • Mileage 20,244 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steel Wheels
Floor mats
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2019 Nissan Murano P...
 9,697 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra SV...
 20,244 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q50 3....
 50,142 KM
$36,793 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory