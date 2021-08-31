2016 Nissan Micra

Sale $12,991 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 5 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7829394

7829394 Stock #: F485K2

F485K2 VIN: 3N1CK3CPXGL264750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caspian Sea Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 79,572 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 41 L Fuel Tank Safety Traction Control Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P185/60R15 AS Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth Hands-free Phone system w/steering wheel controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way driver's seat w/attached armrest (slide/recline/lifter) and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Audio Aux Input Gasoline Fuel System

