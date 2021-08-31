Menu
2016 Nissan Micra

79,572 KM

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV Bluetooth, Aux input, No accidents

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

79,572KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7829394
  • Stock #: F485K2
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CPXGL264750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Sea Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,572 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2016 Nissan Micra SV Bluetooth, Aux input, No accidents 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic FWD Caspian Sea Metallic

ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Audio: AM/FM radio 4 Speakers, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P185/60R15 AS
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth Hands-free Phone system w/steering wheel controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way driver's seat w/attached armrest (slide/recline/lifter) and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio Aux Input
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

