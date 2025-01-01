Menu
AWD | Bluetooth | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof Experience luxury and performance in this 2016 Nissan Murano SV AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Black Metallic exterior and sophisticated black interior, this SUV combines style with practicality. Key Features: - Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel - Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Advanced infotainment system with 8 color display and Bose audio - Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection for easy parking - Power liftgate for convenient cargo access - Dual-zone automatic climate control Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan to experience the Muranos impressive features firsthand. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca or contact us to take the next step towards driving home in your new Nissan Murano. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2016 Nissan Murano

107,160 KM

$19,992

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano

SV Locally Owned | Low KM's

12599353

2016 Nissan Murano

SV Locally Owned | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$19,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,160KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH9GN133466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary audio input jack
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
NissanConnect w/Navigation
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation -inc: MP3/WMA readers
7" colour WVGA centre display
front USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio and SiriusXM Traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$19,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2016 Nissan Murano