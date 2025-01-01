$19,992+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
SV Locally Owned | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$19,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 107,160 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Bluetooth | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Experience luxury and performance in this 2016 Nissan Murano SV AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Black Metallic exterior and sophisticated black interior, this SUV combines style with practicality.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Advanced infotainment system with 8" color display and Bose audio
- Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection for easy parking
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan to experience the Murano's impressive features firsthand. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca or contact us to take the next step towards driving home in your new Nissan Murano.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
