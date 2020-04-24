Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

SL AWD - Pano Roof, Htd Lthr, Navigation!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Murano

SL AWD - Pano Roof, Htd Lthr, Navigation!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

Contact Seller

$23,661

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4906458
  • Stock #: SCV3989
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0GN123800
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** BLACK ON BLACK! *** LOADED AWD SL!! *** Every available feature plus Nissan warranty!! Huge Panoramic Sunroof......Black LEATHER Interior......3-Stage HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Power Liftgate......11-Speaker BOSE Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofers......Memory Seats......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support (Driver & Passenger)......LED Headlights......NAVIGATION Package......Factory REMOTE START......360 Degree Camera......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......8-Inch Touchscreen Multimedia System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Electronic Automatic 4WD / 4x4 System......Roof Rack......and Alloy Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and balance of Factory NISSAN WARRANTY. Just 87,000 KMs and fantastic condition. Now only $23,661 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Electroluminescent instrumentation
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Driver Information System
  • Hood buckling creases
  • Braking Assist
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Phone: hands free
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Front brake diameter: 12.6
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Taillights: rear center
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Rear bumper color: black
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.1
  • Rear brake width: 0.6
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
  • Wheels: aluminum alloy
  • Rear spoiler color: black
  • Tow hooks: rear
  • Infotainment: NissanConnect
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Warnings and reminders: low battery
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Steering ratio: 18.3
  • Axle ratio: 4.68
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid
  • Warnings and reminders: turn off headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

