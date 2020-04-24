2016 Nissan Murano

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
*** BLACK ON BLACK! *** LOADED AWD SL!! *** Every available feature plus Nissan warranty!! Huge Panoramic Sunroof......Black LEATHER Interior......3-Stage HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Power Liftgate......11-Speaker BOSE Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofers......Memory Seats......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support (Driver & Passenger)......LED Headlights......NAVIGATION Package......Factory REMOTE START......360 Degree Camera......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......8-Inch Touchscreen Multimedia System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Electronic Automatic 4WD / 4x4 System......Roof Rack......and Alloy Wheels!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and balance of Factory NISSAN WARRANTY. Just 87,000 KMs and fantastic condition. Now only $23,661 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
