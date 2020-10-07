Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

94,658 KM

Details Description Features

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SL AWD Remote Starter, Around View Camera's, Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

94,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5853078
  • Stock #: F3M41G
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0GN154982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,658 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

SiriusXM Radio
Push Button Ignition
Driver seat memory
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Heated Leather Front Seats
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Voice recognition for audio and navigation
Nissan Connect with mobile apps
Bose audio system with AM/FM/CD
Advanced drive -assist display with 7" colour monitor
Navigation system with 8" multi-touch control colour monitor
12-volt DC power outlets (3)
8-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support
Front & rear USB connection ports
11 speakers with dual subwoofers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

