2016 Nissan Murano

Safety Fog Lights Security System Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Keyless Start CVT Transmission Bluetooth hands-free phone system Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 6 Cyl V6 Engine Bose audio system with AM/FM/CD Navigation system with 8" multi-touch control colour monitor

