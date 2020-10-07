Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Murano

103,391 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SL Panoramic Sunroof | Bose Audio | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Murano

SL Panoramic Sunroof | Bose Audio | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 5859915
  2. 5859915
  3. 5859915
  4. 5859915
  5. 5859915
  6. 5859915
  7. 5859915
  8. 5859915
  9. 5859915
  10. 5859915
  11. 5859915
  12. 5859915
  13. 5859915
  14. 5859915
  15. 5859915
  16. 5859915
  17. 5859915
  18. 5859915
  19. 5859915
  20. 5859915
  21. 5859915
  22. 5859915
  23. 5859915
  24. 5859915
  25. 5859915
  26. 5859915
  27. 5859915
  28. 5859915
Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

103,391KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5859915
  • Stock #: F3MCAK
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH4GN100486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,391 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Bose audio system with AM/FM/CD
Navigation system with 8" multi-touch control colour monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2016 Volkswagen Toua...
 51,464 KM
$28,994 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S...
 94,658 KM
$24,997 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano P...
 5,956 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory