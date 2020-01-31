2016 Nissan Pathfinder

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
204-261-1847
+ taxes & licensing
93,000 km, Balance of Nissan Warranty, 6 CYL, Auto, 4WD, 7 Passenger Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Alloys, Steering wheel controls, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 30 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273
