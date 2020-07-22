Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

131,668 KM

$19,898

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Platinum Leather! Navi!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  • Listing ID: 5371916
  • Stock #: F38DNT
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM8GC658561

131,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,668 KM

Vehicle Description

4 brand new tires! Don't let the mileage fool you! This Pathfinder is absolutely LOADED with features!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Power door locks with auto-locking feature
Remote Engine Start System
Driver's seat and outside mirrors position memory
EZ Flex™ Seating System with 2nd-row 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat featuring LATCH AND GLIDE™ and 3rd-row 50/50 split fold-flat reclining bench seat
AM/FM/MP3/CD audio system with in-dash 6-CD changer and six speakers
Leather-appointed seats and door trim
Power windows with driver’s one-touch auto-down

