2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Anti-Starter CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Rearview monitor Rear sonar system Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Power door locks with auto-locking feature Remote Engine Start System Driver's seat and outside mirrors position memory EZ Flex™ Seating System with 2nd-row 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat featuring LATCH AND GLIDE™ and 3rd-row 50/50 split fold-flat reclining bench seat AM/FM/MP3/CD audio system with in-dash 6-CD changer and six speakers Leather-appointed seats and door trim Power windows with driver’s one-touch auto-down

