2016 Nissan Pathfinder

82,454 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SV One Owner, Bluetooth

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SV One Owner, Bluetooth

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  Listing ID: 5379443
  Stock #: F38K1Y
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM6GC602442

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
  Interior Colour Interior
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F38K1Y
  Mileage 82,454 KM

Vehicle Description

This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Push Button Ignition
Auxiliary audio input jack
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Power door locks with auto-locking feature
EZ Flex™ Seating System with 2nd-row 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat featuring LATCH AND GLIDE™ and 3rd-row 50/50 split fold-flat reclining bench seat
AM/FM/MP3/CD audio system with in-dash 6-CD changer and six speakers
Power windows with driver’s one-touch auto-down
Advanced drive assist display
6-way manual adjustable driver’s seat with manual lumbar

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-XXXX

204-888-2277

