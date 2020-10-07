Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

61,000 KM

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

4WD SL *NAVIGATION - DUAL SUNROOF - HTD LEATHER*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

61,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5865306
  Stock #: 651357
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM7GC651357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 651357
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS - LOADED 4WD SL PACKAGE* Room for the entire family plus highest in-class tow capacity of 6000lbs! Options include 8 inch touchscreen display with factory navigation and 360 camera, power heated leather seats with memory function, blind spot warning, satellite radio, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, power heated mirrors, power lift-gate, tri-zone climate control, upgraded Bose sound, heated rear seats, fog lamps, remote keyless entry with push-button and remote start, remote USB ports, park assist sensors, 4WD stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $99 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-717-0838 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4967.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

