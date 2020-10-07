2016 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS - LOADED 4WD SL PACKAGE* Room for the entire family plus highest in-class tow capacity of 6000lbs! Options include 8 inch touchscreen display with factory navigation and 360 camera, power heated leather seats with memory function, blind spot warning, satellite radio, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, power heated mirrors, power lift-gate, tri-zone climate control, upgraded Bose sound, heated rear seats, fog lamps, remote keyless entry with push-button and remote start, remote USB ports, park assist sensors, 4WD stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $99 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-717-0838 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4967.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
