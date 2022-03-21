$14,980+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
2WD 4DR S
Location
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
181,741KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8731004
- Stock #: 2968
- VIN: 5N1AR2MN3GC668665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 181,741 KM
Vehicle Description
MCWilliam Auto Service
At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers in.BEAT THE DEALERin. pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.
Price does not include PST GST
If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at
Office @204-560-1234 SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232
cell Rick @ 204-298-8938
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
DEALER PERMIT #4611
