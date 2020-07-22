Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

112,900 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | NAVIGATION | LOCAL

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | NAVIGATION | LOCAL

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  Listing ID: 5389907
  Stock #: F396BM
  VIN: 5N1AT2MVXGC806994

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

112,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is powered by a 2.5L 4-Cylinder and Automatic Transmission. IT's loaded with features such as Air Conditioing, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Navigation and so much more!

Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-XXXX

204-661-6644

