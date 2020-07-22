2016 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bose Sound System Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Heated Exterior Mirrors Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

