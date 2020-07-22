Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL *NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC ROOF - 360 CAMERA*

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL *NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC ROOF - 360 CAMERA*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  Listing ID: 5407490
  Stock #: 805108
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV9GC805108

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 805108
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS - TOP SL TRIM LEVEL* Fully loaded with LCD display with factory navigation and multi-view rear camera as well as 360 degree view, Nissan`s safety features including blind spot warning, forward collision warning and emergency braking, satellite radio, massive panoramic sunroof, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, power lift-gate, dual climate control, upgraded Bose sound, fog lamps, remote keyless entry with push-button start, alloy wheels, remote USB ports, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $80 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-717-0838 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4012.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

