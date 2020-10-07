Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

84,714 KM

Details Description Features

$18,878

+ tax & licensing
$18,878

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Backup Cam

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Backup Cam

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$18,878

+ taxes & licensing

84,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6193662
  • Stock #: F3PD3X
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC778907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PD3X
  • Mileage 84,714 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Available SiriusXM Radio
Remote Keyless Entry
Eco Mode

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Rearview monitor
6-Way Power Driver's Seat
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System
AM/FM/CD audio system with 127 mm (5.0") colour display
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition
Quick Comfort® heated front seats
Streaming audio via Bluetooth® wireless technology
Advanced Drive-Assist® Display
NissanConnect™ with Mobile Apps
USB connection port for iPod® interface and other compatible devices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

