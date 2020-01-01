Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

67,733 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV Tech PKG | AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV Tech PKG | AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6289761
  2. 6289761
  3. 6289761
  4. 6289761
  5. 6289761
  6. 6289761
  7. 6289761
  8. 6289761
  9. 6289761
  10. 6289761
  11. 6289761
  12. 6289761
  13. 6289761
  14. 6289761
  15. 6289761
  16. 6289761
  17. 6289761
  18. 6289761
  19. 6289761
  20. 6289761
  21. 6289761
  22. 6289761
  23. 6289761
  24. 6289761
  25. 6289761
  26. 6289761
  27. 6289761
  28. 6289761
  29. 6289761
Contact Seller
Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6289761
  • Stock #: F3PUR4
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC755054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PUR4
  • Mileage 67,733 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2014 Nissan Rogue SV...
 95,878 KM
$18,193 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte LX
 100,549 KM
$9,975 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano P...
 24,598 KM
$37,399 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory