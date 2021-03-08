Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

7,200 KM

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

7,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6648887
  Stock #: 214011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

