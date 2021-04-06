Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

130,256 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL* AWD/Heated Seats/Sunroof/Leather/NAVIGATION

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL* AWD/Heated Seats/Sunroof/Leather/NAVIGATION

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

130,256KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6875799
  • Stock #: 24892
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7GC859877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24892
  • Mileage 130,256 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 Savings ******FINANCE the Nissan Rogue for only $15,998****** * CLEAN CARFAX * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION This 2016 Nissan Rogue SL has all the great options you need! Well equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, automatic transmission, air conditioning, cruise control and more. On Sale $16,998 cash, or JUST $15,998 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

