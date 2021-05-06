Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

50,914 KM

Details Description Features

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV Moonroof PKG Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Panoramic Moonroof

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV Moonroof PKG Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Panoramic Moonroof

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

50,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7078327
  • Stock #: F3YA2K
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC864690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,914 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 1 Complimentary Oil Change
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance
- 1 extra oil change

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Rearview monitor
6-Way Power Driver's Seat
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
NissanConnect with Mobile Apps
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats
4 Cyl Engine
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
Advanced drive-assist display
AM/FM/CD audio system with 127 mm (5.0") colour display
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

