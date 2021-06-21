2016 Nissan Rogue

$20,000 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 3 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7357796

7357796 Stock #: 21345

21345 VIN: 5N1AT2MV8GC849939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Cayenne Red Metallic]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21345

Mileage 69,354 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.