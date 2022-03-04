2016 Nissan Rogue

Sale $22,992 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8498282

8498282 Stock #: F4G64F

F4G64F VIN: 5N1AT2MV0GC789364

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,065 kgs (4,553 lbs) Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Cloth Back Material 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Rearview monitor Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth hands-free phone system 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6-Way Power Driver's Seat Air Bag-Passenger Sensor NissanConnect with Mobile Apps Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology Advanced drive-assist display AM/FM/CD audio system with 127 mm (5.0") colour display Hands-free text messaging assistant Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices USB connection port for iPod® interface and other compatible devices streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.